Asif Kapadia

Asif Kapadia achieved prominence with Amy, a groundbreaking documentary composed in part from cellphone video left behind by the troubled singer Amy Winehouse. He veers sharply rightward with Ali and Nino, a bodice-ripping romance story bet... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:41 PM Home Movies

Dec 1, 2015 4:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Amy is a fascinating documentary, tracing the simultaneous rise and fall of a talented woman, Amy Winehouse, driven to self-expression but unable to exorcise her demons through music. more

Jul 7, 2015 10:07 PM Film Reviews

Recently, a sister friend invited me to attend her cousin's performance who tours internationally, acclaimed for a live DJ/ electronic fusion. Erica hadn't seen him since she was a child, but he was in town and he wanted us at the show and ... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

