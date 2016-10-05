RSS

andymitchell2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Daily Dose

jackredmond.jpg.jpe

We are confident that Jack Redmond is the best candidate in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 21. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:09 PM News

juliemeyer.jpg.jpe

Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM News 19 Comments

davidcrowley.jpg.jpe

Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:05 PM News

edgarlin.jpg.jpe

Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM News

darrolgibson.jpg.jpe

We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM News

marisabelcabrera.jpg.jpe

We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM News

jocasarazamarripa.jpg.jpe

We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:03 PM News

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee more

Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM News Features

madison-capitol.jpg.jpe

I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more

Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more

Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more

Feb 7, 2014 4:29 PM Daily Dose

vote.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, voters in Assembly District 82 have the opportunity to cast a ballot for a highly qualified and effective candidate—Greendale Village President John Hermes—in a special more

Dec 11, 2013 3:38 AM News Features

marina-dimitrijevic.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more

Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM News Features

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock ’n’ roll bands die young more

Nov 20, 2013 2:34 AM Taking Liberties

art15638widea.jpg.jpe

Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more

Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM News Features

robert_la_follette_sr.jpg.jpe

Were you as baffledas me by the Assembly Democrats’ decision not to introduce amendments to thestate budget? I mean, I know it wascrafted by Gov. Scott Walker, the Republican members of the Joint FinanceCommittee and the Republican legislative.. more

Jun 20, 2013 5:30 PM Daily Dose

madison-capital-217921_406x226.jpg.jpe

Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more

Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM News Features

