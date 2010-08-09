Astronomy
The Universe in Blu-ray
“The Universe” series has been one of the History Channel’s great successes for factual narratives well grounded despite climbing into the heights of the unknown. Episodes dealing with our Sun and its satellites have been collected on a two-disc.. more
Aug 9, 2010 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marquette vs. Louisville
The Marquette Golden Eagles women’s basketball team takes on rivals the Louisville Cardinals tonight at 8 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wide Weird Universe
The science of nowadays envisions a cosmos wider and weirder than the science of a century or even a quarter century ago. It�s hard for most of us to keep up with the changing theories or fully grasp their implications. The History Channel s.. more
Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Streetcar Named Desire
As a general rule of thumb, productions of Tennessee Williams’ poignant classic A S A Streetcar Named Desire ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee