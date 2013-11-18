Atlantic Records
The Greatest Ears in Town
Arif Mardin was never a household name, butmusic fans scrutinizing album credits knew of him and the stars he worked withknew him well. The Greatest Ears in Town:The Arif Mardin Story is a documentary of a remarkable ca.. more
Nov 18, 2013 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gov’t Mule w/ The Steepwater Band
In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Major Labels Still Ambivalent about iTunes
Dec 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
McGee’s Trial Halted
What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features