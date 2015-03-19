RSS

Atom Egoyan

homemovies_thecaptive.jpg.jpe

youtube.com / A24

Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast. more

Mar 19, 2015 2:00 PM Home Movies

<p> It's a bit jarring: the glaring error that leaps from the first sentence of the introduction to <em>Film &amp; Genocide</em> (published by University of Wisconsin Press). The word genocide was not coined in 1933 as the book states, but 1943, .. more

Mar 8, 2012 6:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

As theinsurance industry's Nurse Ratched lurks in the background, congressionalDemocrats New York Times ,News Features more

Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES