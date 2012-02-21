RSS

Atomic Glass

blogimage3969.jpe

Atomic is back in business, but probably not the Atomic you were hoping for. The East Locust Street storefront that once hosted Atomic Records, Milwaukee\'s most storied independent music store now houses a pipe and paraphernalia shop called Atomi.. more

Feb 21, 2012 11:00 PM On Music

blogimage7964.jpe

<p>Today has been marked by terrible news for local businesses. First came the news that <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/owner-says-rosebud-times-theaters-to-close-1149dpb-139828233.html\">the Times Cinema and Rosebud Theater will.. more

Feb 21, 2012 9:30 PM On Music 1 Comments

blogimage7964.jpe

Thomas Pynchon—post-surreal political hippie/punkslinger of prose full of history, Inherent Vice ,Books more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Books 10 Comments

blogimage3969.jpe

The Milwaukee Book Festival, which runs through Oct. 14, welcomes yet another author tonig The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES