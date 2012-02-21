Atomic Glass
The Zombie Corpse of Atomic Records
Atomic is back in business, but probably not the Atomic you were hoping for. The East Locust Street storefront that once hosted Atomic Records, Milwaukee\'s most storied independent music store now houses a pipe and paraphernalia shop called Atomi.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Atomic Glass Continues to Play on the Atomic Records Legacy
Feb 21, 2012 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Inherent Vice’ a Must-Read
Thomas Pynchon—post-surreal political hippie/punkslinger of prose full of history, Inherent Vice ,Books more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books 10 Comments
Milwaukee Book Festival
The Milwaukee Book Festival, which runs through Oct. 14, welcomes yet another author tonig The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee