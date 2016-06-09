Audition
Willy Wonka Auditions
This month, Collaborative Community Youth Musicals will be auditioning young performers for an August production of the live musical Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. The production is set to be staged at the South Milwaukee PAC from Aug. 11 - 14. .. more
Jun 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Idol to Hold Auditions in Milwaukee
For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more
Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
World of Wheels
Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments