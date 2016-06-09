RSS

Audition

This month, Collaborative Community Youth Musicals will be auditioning young performers for an August production of the live musical  Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. The production is set to be staged at the South Milwaukee PAC from Aug. 11 - 14. .. more

Jun 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more

Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM On Music

Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more

Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

