The Author'S Voice
Free Theatre In An East Side Home With the Author's Voice
The Milwaukee Theatre community is inundated with genuine talent. The talented actor-to-production ratio is disappointing, but this is a very sluggish economy. And so its really nice to see actors getting together and performing work for its own.. more
Jun 10, 2012 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carnal 'Help Wanted' at Alchemist Theatre
Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Central Library A treasure of free information
Theseeds of Milwaukee’s library system were planted in 1847, a year afterMilwaukee Milwaukee Sentinel, ,Milwaukee Color more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE