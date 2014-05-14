Baby Boomers
Summerfest Has Entered Its Post-Boomer Era
Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more
May 14, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
How Baby Boomers Conquered Summerfest
Summerfest began announcing its side-stage line-ups this week, which means the perennial complaints from disappointed music fans can't be far behind. Let me try to stave off a few of them, though, with this reminder: If you're complaining about th.. more
May 20, 2011 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kansas
Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser sing more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peter Barca Is Best for Kenosha
The Shepherdendorses longtime public servant Peter Barca for the Kenosha-based 64thA Shepherd ,Elections more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections