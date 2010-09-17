Baby Drew
"2010 Hip Hop Honors" Toast Milwaukee Rap Pioneers
Twenty veterans of the Milwaukee rap scene will be celebrated at the 2010 Hip Hop Honors ceremony Sunday night at 618 Live on Water Street. The honorees were selected by event promoter Steve Love and include some of the local rappers who made wave.. more
Sep 17, 2010 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Motor Restaurant
Come out and celebrate St. Patty's Day at the Motor Restaurant with a special menu including braised corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and lamb mulligan stew; $1 pint specials. Kids get in free to the Museum March 14-15. 11am-9pm on... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
The Daly News
During World War II Milwaukeean Martin Daly had to go to great lengths to keep his four en The Daly News ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Coo Coo Cal's Comeback Album
Coo Coo Cal largely fell off the radar in the years after his 2001 single "In My Projects" became the biggest rap song to come out of Milwaukee since... ever. This summer I caught up with the rapper, though, and he explained what he's been doing .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music