RSS

Bacon

cauliflowerrecipe.jpg.jpe

I could never be vegan, I love the taste of meat too much. Don't you miss bacon?!— Curious  Dear Curious, Turns out, vegans don,Vegan more

Sep 8, 2017 1:04 PM Being Vegan

candied-bacon.jpg.jpe

Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more

Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

bacon.jpg.jpe

Dan Fleming

Have you been telling yourself that this is the summeryou’re running that 5k? Do you tell your friends that you’ve been training forthat half marathon even though you’re really just watching Orange is the NewBlack on Netflix? Would it be easier.. more

Jul 28, 2015 3:54 PM Around MKE

cbc+brenner+1.jpg.jpe

Many breweries have a flagship—a beer that they’re known for; a beer they can hangtheir hat on; a beer that pays the bills. For New Glarus, Spotted Cow is bothits flagship and its cash cow. Many other breweries hoist the paleale colors: Ale Asy.. more

Mar 16, 2015 4:31 PM Eat/Drink

aroundmke_baconbeerandvalentinesday.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more

Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

candied-bacon.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's been on a ton of those “Best Cities” lists lately, and we've made the list yet again. This time it's Huffington Post's The 11 Greatest Foodie Cities in America. That's quite a,Eat & Drink more

Sep 2, 2014 4:18 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19462.jpe

It was only a few years ago that the Wisconsin State Fair turned heads by debuting chocolate-covered bacon, a snack that now seems downright sensible compared to the donut bacon cheeseburgers and deep-fried butter the fair has introduced... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Each day an individual presents a unique picture to the world based on his or her choice of hairstyle, clothes and other adornments. These rituals—often overlooked, even by individuals themselves—depend on personality, age, time of year, an... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11382.jpe

Let the David Cook comparisons commence! Long the face of grunge-rock existential despair, one-time Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has turned to warmer, lovelorn ballads on his “American Idol”-ish debut album, Wanderlust . more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11212.jpe

The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES