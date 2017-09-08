Bacon
I Love the Taste of Meat Too Much. Don't You Miss Bacon?
I could never be vegan, I love the taste of meat too much. Don't you miss bacon?!— Curious Dear Curious, Turns out, vegans don
Sep 8, 2017 1:04 PM Madeline from Bunny's Bite Being Vegan
102.9 The HOG’s Hosting Valentine’s Day Baconfest
Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine'sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine's Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.
Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Race for the Bacon to be Held Thursday
Have you been telling yourself that this is the summeryou're running that 5k? Do you tell your friends that you've been training forthat half marathon even though you're really just watching Orange is the NewBlack on Netflix? Would it be easier..
Jul 28, 2015 3:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week's Featured Beer: Brenner Bacon Bomb Rauchbier
Many breweries have a flagship—a beer that they're known for; a beer they can hangtheir hat on; a beer that pays the bills. For New Glarus, Spotted Cow is bothits flagship and its cash cow. Many other breweries hoist the paleale colors: Ale Asy..
Mar 16, 2015 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Bacon, Beer, and Valentine's Day
Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in..
Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Milwaukee: The Best City for Bacon?
Milwaukee's been on a ton of those "Best Cities" lists lately, and we've made the list yet again. This time it's Huffington Post's The 11 Greatest Foodie Cities in America. That's quite a
Sep 2, 2014 4:18 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Here's What's Frying at This Year's State Fair
It was only a few years ago that the Wisconsin State Fair turned heads by debuting chocolate-covered bacon, a snack that now seems downright sensible compared to the donut bacon cheeseburgers and deep-fried butter the fair has introduced...
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Gallery Night and Day Returns for Fall
Milwaukee's popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320...
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Museum of Wisconsin Art Captures Human Individuality
Each day an individual presents a unique picture to the world based on his or her choice of hairstyle, clothes and other adornments. These rituals—often overlooked, even by individuals themselves—depend on personality, age, time of year, an...
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gavin Rossdale
Let the David Cook comparisons commence! Long the face of grunge-rock existential despair, one-time Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has turned to warmer, lovelorn ballads on his "American Idol"-ish debut album, Wanderlust .
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac...
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee