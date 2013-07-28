RSS

Bad Boy Bill

There's a new African-American performing arts group in town. The Bronzeville Arts Ensemble will be presenting its first event midway through August. Stage veteran Bill Jackson is involved with the project. I ran into him some time ago and recall .. more

Jul 28, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Congratulations go out to Jason Kendall on getting his 2,000th hit onMonday. Jason became just the eighth catcher to hit that milestone. Hejoins the company of Yogi Berra, Johnny Bench, Gary Carter, CarltonFisk, Ted Simmons, Mike Piazza and Iva.. more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3732.jpe

Before he was a DJ, Bad Boy Bill was another just Windy City house fan, mixing records in his bedroom at 4 a.m. and priming for a shot on the decks. Like many players of the day, Bill let his beats speak fo,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES