RSS

Bad Genie

phoenixcocktail.jpg.jpe

Even without the glitz of its neighboring Cathedral Square establishments, a strong attention to detail, a classically relaxed vibe and a solid food and cocktail menu has let The Phoenix Cocktail Club quickly carve a niche in the crowded Do... more

May 9, 2017 2:06 PM Eat/Drink

localmusic_nohlife_(byderekrickert).jpg.jpe

Derek Rickert

Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Local Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome guests Kevin Hayden and Neil Davis for a lively debate about the city's jazz scen.. more

May 16, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES