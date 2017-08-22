RSS

The Bad Plus

The group describes itself as three “sonic storytellers" on a “restless search." These storytellers weave a web of enlightenment with melody and rhythm. Harmony is spare, recalling Ornette Coleman’s decree to liberate oneself from the... more

Aug 22, 2017 3:33 PM Album Reviews

Father Sky, featuring young Milwaukee pianist-singer-composer Anthony Deutsch, releases its self-titled album more

Aug 8, 2017 3:01 PM Album Reviews

Paterson wakes up everymorning, more or less at the same time, and on weekdays walks to his job as busdriver in a city whose name he shares, Paterson, New Jersey. Twins areeverywhere in this film—on the park bench he passes .. more

Feb 22, 2017 2:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Michael Grogan’s new book You Gotta Be Dirty: The OutlawsMotorcycle Club In & Around Wisconsin is an eye-opening look at an uglypart of the Cream City’s past (and present) and sheds new light on anunder-recognized aspect of Milwaukee’s cultu.. more

Feb 13, 2017 4:44 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

The Bad Plus blended originals with jazzy covers of Cyndi Lauper and Barry Manilow during a short set at Colectivo’s very cramped Back Room. more

Dec 16, 2016 9:57 AM Concert Reviews

Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more

May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Theater

Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more

Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

brandonwozniakmusic.com

Once upon a timeI played DJ in the basement of a hotel in Città di Castello, Italy. My audience was an international group ofphilosophers who convene in the scenic city for an annual three-week programcalled the Collegium Phaenomenologic.. more

Sep 1, 2015 1:33 AM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy Big Hassle

At this rare intimate club date, jazz innovators The Bad Plus relished in making the rock attitude interesting, surprising and intelligent. more

Dec 20, 2014 3:45 PM Concert Reviews

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond

This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Minneapolis’ muscular alt-jazz trio bravely delves into Igor Stravinsky’s transformative epic, yes, boiling it down; yet Ethan Iverson brilliantly funnels Stravinsky’s glittering, dissonant orchestration through his keyboard. Bass and drums... more

May 22, 2014 1:15 AM Album Reviews

The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM Books

The acoustic New York jazz trio The Bad Plus earned crossover attention for their deconstructed covers of unlikely rock songs, most famously Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but that attention has too often overshadowed their reputat more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was scrapped,... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Whether it's The Bad Plus’ album's worth of prog rock covers, snark-scented tribute to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or straight-faced take on ABBA, it’s always been a bit hard to take the trio completely seriously as a jazz group. At more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Swiss immigration to Wisconsin is usually associated with New Glarus and other rural areas, but according to genealogist Marilyn Wellauer-Lenius, the first Swiss citizen arrived in Milwaukee as early as 1837. Her book, the latest Milwaukee ... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

What began as a Walker’s Point street festival circa 1977 is now an expansive, three-day taste of Mexican culture. The fiesta will feature regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music... more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jazz in the Park kicks off its 20th anniversary season at Cathedral Square on Thursday, June 3, with one of the concert series’ more exciting headliners, the New York City avant-garde piano trio The Bad Plus.The Bad Plus thrashed its way in... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

