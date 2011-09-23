RSS

Badgeres

I actually wrote an epically long blog post last week listing all the reasons and stats that prove to you that Wisconsin women's hockey is a great sport/team and you should become a fan. I broke down the difference in the men's game and the women'.. more

Sep 23, 2011 7:09 PM More Sports

Saw this this weekend and thought it was worth passing along. There’s a constant debate about which path players should take to the pros and these stats give good credence to taking the college path. They’re also Wisconsin heavy, which I think is .. more

Mar 9, 2010 2:50 PM More Sports

blogimage7362.jpe

With the July 25 Brady Street Festival set for the near future, one can’t help but take a peek into ,Cover Story more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage5012.jpe

Muscle Shoals, Ala., became a soul-music mecca in the '60s on the strength of its famed recording studio and crack crew of mostly white but unfailingly soulful sidemen. Fame Records was associated ,CD Reviews more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES