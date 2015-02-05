RSS

Baking

gigis-glutenfree-collage.jpg.jpe

Gigi's Cupcakes

To celebrate the franchise owner's appearance on the CBS show “Undercover Boss,” the local branch of Gigi's Cupcakes at 2751 N. Mayfair Rd. is holding a contest to win several prizes, including free cupcakes for a year to one winner. Fans can r.. more

Feb 5, 2015 5:36 PM Around MKE

eat:drink.jpg.jpe

When bartenders Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich began concocting bitters together in 2009, they had no idea they were entering such a growth industry. Four years later, their more

Apr 2, 2013 10:01 PM Dining Preview

blogimage11211.jpe

Milwaukee’s annual LGBT celebration PrideFest places an emphasis on music and entertainment over parades and politics, booking entertainment lineups to rival those of any pride event in the country. Tonight’s lineup features soul singer more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES