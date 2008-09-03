Barack
Questions for Hillary’s Zealots
As the Democrats convene in Denver to celebrate Hillary Clinton and nominate Barack Obama
Mea Culpa Monday - Masters of Science in Journalism edition
I swear upon swearing that academics are very smart people, and it's incredibly inappropriate for me to take childish delight at Columbia Graduate School of Journalism Dean Nicholas Lemann accidentally sending his class a self evaluation rather than the assignment.
I am witness to your political ideology
Dear friends at the Shepherd Express, It is with great displeasure that I write this
Victory at any cost?
Bill Dixon told me that "politics ain't bean bags" and he was correct, but even politics has some rules. The Clintons have always operated as if the rules don't apply to them--especially when running behind. Look at Florida and Michigan.
What a night!
Some 20,000 people met at the Kohl Center to experience the Obama magic. Our Superdelegate Senators were not there; and no members of the House delegation. Why not? Even without endorsing him, they could have been there to welcome Barack.
We Had Fun
Last night 250 supporters of Barack Obama came to the progressive party at Madison's Majestic Theatre. They gave more than $6,000; heard and danced to great music from VO5, and, had fun! Peg Lautenslager started the program and she warmed up the crowd.
Time to concede?
Barack won 'em all--Washington, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kansas, Maine. Hillary can't slow down the momentum. If she loses Virginia and Wisconsin it's over. She should take comfort. No one could have defeated Barack Obama in this year.
This is so Democratic Party.
This is so Democratic Party. They couldn't give the ignorant, dim-witted electorate
The Coming Attack on Barack
They will try to Swift Boat me," said Barack Obama in the days before the New Hampshire primary.
Looking for Love
JUNO • Ellen Page • Michael Cera • Jennifer Garner Directed by
Spanish Gothic
THE ORPHANAGE • Belen Rueda • Fernando Cayo • Geraldine Chaplin Directed by
Motion and Light
Providing a survey of any art movement prompts the question "Where to begin?" Take kinetic and optical art: In tracing its search for a more immersive art experience using color, motion, sound and light
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sensual Daydreams, the longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Show troupe in the world
Barack Obama
Barack Obama Website: Barack Obama Blog: Barack's Blog Videos:
The Best Albums of 2007
Disclaimer: Despite the branding, this list doesn't represent the best albums of the year as much as it does my favorite albums of the year—that's a big difference. These lists are always a work in progress: Obviously, I can't listen to every album.
