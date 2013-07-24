Barbeque
The Smoke Shack
The Smoke Shack (332 N. Milwaukee St.) is barbeque in its most casual form. The clever interior seems taken straight from rural Appalachia, but this time of year the more
Jul 24, 2013 12:49 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Carson’s Elegant Barbeque
Carson’s has been a Chicago institution since 1977 with two locations, the original in River North and the second in Deerfield. Now a third has opened in Downtown more
Jul 24, 2013 12:46 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
BBQ in Bayshore
Barbeque continues to gain popularity in this area and not just through chain restaurants. Now the Bayshore Town Center has a BBQ place to claim as its own. Big Daddy’s Brew & Que occupies the former Ovation restaurant in more
Mar 13, 2013 4:33 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fellini and The Clowns
Federico Fellini's The Clowns (1970) was marvelously groundbreaking—a facetious documentary about making a documentary on the alleged demise of the circus, prefaced by the director's childhood memory of the circus coming to his small town in 193.. more
Apr 30, 2011 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Inspector Bellamy
Before his death last fall, the great French director Claude Chabrol finished what would be his final film, Inspector Bellamy. Starring Gerard Depardieu in the title role, Inspector Bellamy (out now on DVD) is billed as a crime mystery but is more.. more
Jan 28, 2011 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Short Orders (Genghis Khan)
Inrecent years, chains featuring Mongolian barbecue have appeared inGlendale and Brookfield. They can be fun, as you choose freshingredients, noodles and sauce and then have a chef cook them for youo,Dining Out more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Dales)
Dale's(6132 W. Capitol Drive), located on a very busy street, has a welcomingfaçade and a parking lot. Most of the patrons gather in the bar area, adark room with a few tables, but they come for th,Dining Out more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Smoked to Perfection
Thenew place is the site of the former Elm Grove Inn, which originated inthe 1850s. With its wide variety of flowering plants, the frontporch is an inviting place to sit. The interior has been remodel,Dining Out more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Spur’s Silver Lining
Devoteesof the Silver Spur Texas Smokehouse are thanking their lucky stars thatthe 18-ye 13275 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove. Call (262) 821-1511. ,Eat/Drink more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview