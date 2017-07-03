RSS

Bare: A Pop Opera

Bare: A Pop Opera, presented by Outskirts Theatre Co., follows a group of high school seniors through issues of self-image, unrequited love, the pressure of parental expectations, faith and sexuality. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:30 PM Theater

Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM Performing Arts Weekly

We should not dismiss the LGBT struggle as “over and done with.” more

Feb 24, 2015 7:55 PM Hear Me Out

Photo by Sue Northey

Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more

Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Theater

Several years before Spring Awakening , a musical debuted in LA which covered similar themes in a similar milieu. Bare: A Pop Opera concerns itself with the two gay high school students struggling through life in a private Catholic boarding school.. more

Jan 2, 2015 4:00 PM Theater

A Toronto group not nearly as incendiary as their name suggests, Holy Fuck plays electronic music using only traditional live instrumentation, with no laptops, samples or drum programming. The band’s emphasis on live percussion gives their more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

