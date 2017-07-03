Bare: A Pop Opera
'Bare: A Pop Opera' Addresses Coming-of-Age with Poise and Purpose
Bare: A Pop Opera, presented by Outskirts Theatre Co., follows a group of high school seniors through issues of self-image, unrequited love, the pressure of parental expectations, faith and sexuality. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:30 PM Morgan Hughes Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 29-June 5, 2017
Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Gay Fatigue...
We should not dismiss the LGBT struggle as “over and done with.” more
Feb 24, 2015 7:55 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Soulstice’s Pop Opera
Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more
Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bare: A Pop Opera with Soulstice Theatre
Several years before Spring Awakening , a musical debuted in LA which covered similar themes in a similar milieu. Bare: A Pop Opera concerns itself with the two gay high school students struggling through life in a private Catholic boarding school.. more
Jan 2, 2015 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Holy Fuck w/ Nice Nice
A Toronto group not nearly as incendiary as their name suggests, Holy Fuck plays electronic music using only traditional live instrumentation, with no laptops, samples or drum programming. The band’s emphasis on live percussion gives their more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee