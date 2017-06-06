RSS

Barefoot In The Park

A tiny New York City apartment, a newlywed couple and a host of crazy neighbors complete the recipe for comedy in this long-time favorite by Neil Simon, f,Theater more

Jun 6, 2017 3:49 PM Theater

Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more

May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park is over half a century old. The classic comedy of a newlywed couple in New York finds yet another production this coming season. The West Allis Players will be staging a production of the comedy in O.. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Tall and coifed, The National’s Matt Berninger is leading-man handsome, though he certainly doesn’t have leading-man posture. In concert, he slumps his head permanently over his chest, eyes cast toward the floor. Between his verses he paces... more

Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more

Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

St. Francis hasn’t traditionally been known for its music scene, but since last year, FIXX Coffee House on 3558 E. Sivyer Ave. has quietly been hosting one of the most popular bluegrass open mics in southeastern Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Ja... more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

