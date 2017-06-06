Barefoot In The Park
Welcome to '60s Laugh & Laughter in Waukesha Civic's 'Barefoot in the Park'
A tiny New York City apartment, a newlywed couple and a host of crazy neighbors complete the recipe for comedy in this long-time favorite by Neil Simon, f,Theater more
Jun 6, 2017 3:49 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 1-7, 2017
Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more
May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Barefoot In The Park Auditions
Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park is over half a century old. The classic comedy of a newlywed couple in New York finds yet another production this coming season. The West Allis Players will be staging a production of the comedy in O.. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The National @ The Riverside Theater
Tall and coifed, The National’s Matt Berninger is leading-man handsome, though he certainly doesn’t have leading-man posture. In concert, he slumps his head permanently over his chest, eyes cast toward the floor. Between his verses he paces... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
House of Wax 3D
Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bluegrass Jam Session
St. Francis hasn’t traditionally been known for its music scene, but since last year, FIXX Coffee House on 3558 E. Sivyer Ave. has quietly been hosting one of the most popular bluegrass open mics in southeastern Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Ja... more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee