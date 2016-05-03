Barrett
A Tribute to Mothers
Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more
May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
PressureCast Sixty-Eight: Game Developers Conference Break Down
Mar 9, 2015 5:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Please Vote on Nov. 2
We’re asking you to vote on Nov. 2.The last election for president brought a lot of hope for change in the way Washington—and politics in general—works. But democracy is a very messy process, especially in the American system of govern more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 8 Comments
Details Needed on State Budget Cuts
The next governor of Wisconsin is going to face a tough financial situation and likely make more cuts in the next state budget.So why has only one candidate—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat—offered a detailed plan of cuts and efficie... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
New Programs Attempt To Reduce Rate of Truants, Dropouts
So when Barrett spoke recently to a group of students at Marshall High School, he gave th Madame, a bonobo playground ,News Features more
Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM Dennis A. Shook News Features 2 Comments