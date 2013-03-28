The Barrettes
Blue Sky Hour
The packaging of the sophomore release by Milwaukee acoustic rock trio Blue Sky Hour infers purposeful fun with maps of Wisconsin on the sleeve and lyrics in a miniature newspaper format. JoAnn Riedl (also from The Barrettes) more
Mar 28, 2013 4:49 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Sum of Simple Parts Equals Tara Donovan's Sublime Process
May 10, 2012 12:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Preparing to bring back Greinke
Zach Greinke is scheduled to make his final minor league start on Friday, April 29. Assuming all goes well, he will return to pitch for the Brewers on May 4 in Atlanta. That would make his Miller Park debut Monday, May 9 against San Diego.Last ni.. more
Apr 27, 2011 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Barrettes
Melodica, cello, French horn, electrified ukulele and mandolin in a rock band, and it’s not prog? Believe it: The Barrettes put a punk sheen on all those elements, adding some of the fiercest chick-rock vocals Milwaukee has produced in some... more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Barrettes Rock the Melodica
"It all just worked out really well," Crystal Rausch, also known as "Critte A Whole Lotta Melodica ,Local Music more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music