Barry Weber
The Bully, The Liar & the Thief with Highland Community School
Labels are a tricky business. What can be a convenient way of dealing with things conceptually can turn out to be confining and tragically maladaptive if taken too far. It’s far too easy to take labels too far. Progressive scholastic theat.. more
Mar 2, 2016 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
David Lynch-Inspired Children’s Play At Highland Community School Next March
“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero: a new cyberpunk play to H.. more
Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Theatre
It’s difficult to imagine a better year for a theater company than the one experienced by Youngblood Theatre in 2010. The new season was announced at the company’s end of a nationwide staged reading of The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee