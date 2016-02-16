Bartolotta'S
Baking with Love at Gloria’s Cake Shop and Cafe
Although Gloria’s Cake Shop and Cafe (2531 W. National Ave.) opened in 2015, Gloria Pereda-Sepulveda DeAngelo has been making cakes for many years. Behind the counter, she greets customers with her warm smile and a sparkle in her eyes. Behi... more
Feb 16, 2016 4:56 PM Mary Gleason Eat/Drink
Blues Brunch at Geno’s Bar & Grill
Themonthly blues brunch held in conjunction with WNOV-AM 860's Saturdaymorning “Blues Café” show (hostedby Mr. Deboe) moves to Geno's Bar and Grill, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 10 a.m.Feb. 14. Apart from the blues, Southern soul and old schoo.. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee