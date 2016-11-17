RSS

Bartolotta

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more

Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Food

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exuding holiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for something warm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with your in-laws, there's a holiday dri... more

Nov 17, 2016 10:08 AM Brew City Booze

eatdrink_milwaukeefood_book.jpg.jpe

As food writer Lori Fredrich points out in her new book, Milwaukee Food: A History of Cream City Cuisine, Milwaukee is now in the culinary vanguard with urban farming, farm-to-table restaurants and locally sourced food. Fredrich provides a ... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:14 PM Eat/Drink

sheridan-house.jpg.jpe

Sheridan's (5133S. Lake Drive) has hired a new executive chef. Joe Schreiter previously workedfor the Bartolotta Group as executive chef of Joey Gerard's/Miss Beverly's inGreendale, where he worked with Adam Siegel to create a nostalgic supper .. more

Dec 29, 2014 3:39 PM Around MKE

expresso.jpg.jpe

In 2009 Bartolotta Restaurants established Care-a-lotta, its philanthropic arm, to give back to Greater Milwaukee. Eight Bartolotta managers accepted the offer more

Jul 17, 2013 5:32 PM Expresso

blogimage18340.jpe

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest maritime tragedies in history: the sinking of the RMS Titanic, a disaster that killed more than 1,500 people. To commemorate the anniversary, two Milwaukee restaurants are host... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage17016.jpe

The Bartolotta restaurant empire continues to expand. In 2010, it was the Harbor House, a joint venture with local philanthropist Michael Cudahy. This October, it was the Rumpus Room, located on Water Street in Milwaukee's Downtown... more

Dec 8, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13328.jpe

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11089.jpe

Gustav Mahler said, “A symphony must be like the world—it must embrace everything.” This weekend, as grand finale to his first season as the Milwaukee Symphony’s new music director, Edo de Waart has chosen Mahler’s colossal S more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage2295.jpe

Not everyone grows up in a home where they help their parents prepare meals and, in doing so, absorb their family’s recipes and cooking tips. Culinary know-how that only comes from experience isn’t always passed down to the next generation, and c... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES