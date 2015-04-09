Basquiat
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Shepherd Express brings you a behind the scenes look at the process of local artist Daniel Fleming. Tune in every Monday for new insight and updates in the world of this burgeoning young artist. Acrylic on Canvas. from Leo Fleming on Vimeo.T.. more
Feb 3, 2015
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jul 7, 2010
Lakefront Festival of Arts
One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more
Jun 18, 2010
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more
Jun 11, 2010