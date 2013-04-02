At Bat Music
Mark Morrison and Marky Mark: Here's The Brewers' 2013 At-Bat Music
The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their 2013 entrance music this weekend, and as is often the case, some of the most inspired picks belong to some of the team's least distinguished players. Snoozy backup outfielder Logan Schafer hopes to change his re.. more
Apr 2, 2013 6:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Definitive Rickie Weeks Playlist
Sports, as a general rule, discourage individuality. Each dresses players in matching uniforms and expects them to abide by a standard set of rules of etiquette. Baseball, however, is unique in that it provides a window into a player's personalit.. more
Jul 27, 2011 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Day Care Crackdown: An Overreaction?
But was the new legislation passed this year—inresponse to the hysteria surrounding Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Three Is the Magic Number
You don't specifically say whether you're looking for a partner who will have a sexual encounter with both of you at the same time, aka a threesome, but for the sake of this column, I'll assume that's what you're interested in. There,SEXP... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments