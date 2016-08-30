RSS

“Faces of a Fish Empire: Portraits by Tom Kutchera” posthumously collects portraits of Empire Fish Company employees by former owner Tom Kutchera (1932-2016). The exhibition opens with a reception at Portrait Society Gallery (207 E Buffa... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:08 PM Visual Arts

The University Press of Kentucky

Opening movie credits were usually an uneventful scroll-down, just names in a listagainst a backdrop, until Saul Bass. With Man with the Golden Arm (1955), Vertigo (1958) and North by Northwest (1959), Bass interjected Modern designinto the cre.. more

Nov 29, 2014 8:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more

May 28, 2014 1:56 AM A&E Feature

It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, 2009’s Ac more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While reasonably fun in places, the script of The Blonde, The Brunette and the Vengeful Redhead is pretty far from being any towering work of genius. Australian playwright Robert Hewett tells an interesting story from a series of different pers.. more

Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares (The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices) has actually been recording since the 1950s, when they were known as the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir, but they became wi,Today in Milwaukee more

May 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

