Bauhaus
‘Faces of a Fish Empire: Portraits by Tom Kutchera’
“Faces of a Fish Empire: Portraits by Tom Kutchera” posthumously collects portraits of Empire Fish Company employees by former owner Tom Kutchera (1932-2016). The exhibition opens with a reception at Portrait Society Gallery (207 E Buffa... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:08 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Saul Bass, Anatomy of Design
Opening movie credits were usually an uneventful scroll-down, just names in a listagainst a backdrop, until Saul Bass. With Man with the Golden Arm (1955), Vertigo (1958) and North by Northwest (1959), Bass interjected Modern designinto the cre.. more
Nov 29, 2014 8:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kandinsky at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more
May 28, 2014 1:56 AM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature
Melismatics w/ Protest the Passenger and The Pills
It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, 2009’s Ac more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Quick, Rambling Impressions of Deborah Staples in The Blonde . .
While reasonably fun in places, the script of The Blonde, The Brunette and the Vengeful Redhead is pretty far from being any towering work of genius. Australian playwright Robert Hewett tells an interesting story from a series of different pers.. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares
Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares (The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices) has actually been recording since the 1950s, when they were known as the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir, but they became wi,Today in Milwaukee more
May 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee