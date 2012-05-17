Bavarians
Bavarians ousted in 1st round of US Open Cup
Playing most of the game two men down due to ejections proved too much for the younger Milwaukee Bavarians team as they fell to the Des Moines Menace in the First Round of the 2012 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.The game was delayed in starting by 45 m.. more
May 17, 2012 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Daytrotter Barnstorming Tour w/ Dawes, Suckers and Maritime
In a music blogosphere that mostly traffics in recycled media, Daytrotter actually contributes something new. Each weekday, another band stops by the blog’s Illinois studio for a couple hours to record four, informal songs, capturing a quic... more
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Congratulations Bavarians!
First off, Congratulations to the Bavarian Major team for winning the US National Men's Open Cup. The Bavarians defeated Emigrantes from Massachusetts in penalty kicks to bring the sixth National Championship back to Milwaukee.Here they are unfurl.. more
Sep 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Illusions in the Night
Since 1991, David Seebach has hosted one of Milwaukee’s longest-running Halloween traditions, his moody “Illusions in the Night” show. In past years, the local magician has examined Jack t,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee