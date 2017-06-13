Bayshore Town Center
Sample the Suds of Our State at 2017 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
The Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Draft magazine team up for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Bayshore Town Center; here, attendees can enjoy pairings of beer and food from more than 40 Wisconsin craft brewers and a... more
Jun 13, 2017 2:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
“Canstruction
The international charity event Canstruction challenges architects, engineers and recovering Lego fanatics to construct elaborate sculptures entirely out of canned food, which are then donated to local hunger relief organizations. Milwaukee... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:16 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Devon Seafood + Steak to Host Sip & Paint Event
Devon Seafood+ Steak, located at Bayshore Town Center, is hosting a Sip & Paint event onMonday, Oct. 10 from 6–9 p.m.Along with avariety of $7 appetizers and select $6 wine by the glass, the event willinclude step-by-step instructions.. more
Sep 14, 2016 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
bd’s Mongolian Grill Caters to Taste
At Wisconsin’s only bd’s Mongolian Grill restaurant (in Glendale), the hook is the supreme customizability of the “create your own stir-fry” option. more
May 24, 2016 1:09 PM Selena Milewski Short Order
Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center
Kilwins, a small, family owned franchise based out of Michigan, opened its third Wisconsin location. more
Jan 6, 2015 8:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Short Order
Holidazzle Tree Lighting at Bayshore Town Center
Glendale’s BayshoreTown Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with itsannual Holidazzletree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjo.. more
Nov 21, 2014 9:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Sprecher Celebrates American Cheese Month
To celebrate American Cheese month, Sprecher Breweryin Glendale will host a Wisconsin grilled cheese and beer dinner on October 23rd. Seven gourmet cheese sandwiches will be paired with seven Sprecher beersfor the buffet-style dinner. The sandwi.. more
Oct 10, 2014 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
The New HÅm in Bayshore
It’s been a long wait for HÅm Wood Fired Grill to finally open. Housed in the former Coa, at the Bayshore Town Center, HÅm is owned by the SURG Restaurant Group more
Sep 23, 2014 12:08 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Get Along Little Doggies
Can’t we all just get along? In Milwaukee, we can! We’ve made great strides in how our Straight and LGBT communities treat, support and watch out for one another more
Sep 17, 2014 1:33 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Memories Auditions
Memories Dinner Theatre will be looking to cast for its new season at the beginning of September. The Port Washington dinner theatre will be holding auditions for its coming season on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6:30 pm until 9pm. Callbacks, if ne.. more
Aug 23, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BBQ in Bayshore
Barbeque continues to gain popularity in this area and not just through chain restaurants. Now the Bayshore Town Center has a BBQ place to claim as its own. Big Daddy’s Brew & Que occupies the former Ovation restaurant in more
Mar 13, 2013 4:33 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The ‘Reptile Man’ Responds
Tears fill his eyes as he recalls the horrific events of this year. In May, Terry Cullen, a recognized reptilian conservationist, was branded with 12 counts of animal mistreatment, two counts of sexual assault and one count of false impriso... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
A Wolf In Black Leather, Jack With a Skateboard
I'm not a big fan of Stephen Sondheim. Though the man was responsible for Sweeny Todd (one of my favorites) delved into some refreshingly dark areas for commercial theatre, traditional musicals always feel a bit old and outdated to me. Thankfull.. more
Jul 25, 2010 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sage Francis and Free Moral Agents w/ B. Dolan
On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e , the former slam poet’s fire-and-brimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Shining Stars’ Highlight Philharmonic Concert
“Shining Stars” was the appropriate title of the Wisconsin Philharmonic's May 2 concert. In addition to the orchestra's usual instrumentalists there appeared the winners of its youth concerto competition as well as a smattering of youth orc... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Towns Without Kids
A lot of small towns dried up and blew away afterall the merchants left town for shopping BlackboardJungle ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
The Midwest Blues All-Stars
The second studio album from this nationally renowned Milwaukee quintet plays fiercely on Midwest Blues All-Stars CD release party, Delafield Brewhaus, May 16. ,CD Reviews more
May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Sum of Us
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Uncommon Film Fare
ThenewIPic complex at Bayshore Town Center offers something for everyone. Thecore of the What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview