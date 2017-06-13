RSS

Bayshore Town Center

The Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Draft magazine team up for the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival on Saturday, June 17, at Bayshore Town Center; here, attendees can enjoy pairings of beer and food from more than 40 Wisconsin craft brewers and a... more

Jun 13, 2017 2:24 PM Eat/Drink

The international charity event Canstruction challenges architects, engineers and recovering Lego fanatics to construct elaborate sculptures entirely out of canned food, which are then donated to local hunger relief organizations. Milwaukee... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:16 PM Visual Arts

Devon Seafood+ Steak, located at Bayshore Town Center, is hosting a Sip & Paint event onMonday, Oct. 10 from 6–9 p.m.Along with avariety of $7 appetizers and select $6 wine by the glass, the event willinclude step-by-step instructions.. more

Sep 14, 2016 8:22 PM Around MKE

At Wisconsin’s only bd’s Mongolian Grill restaurant (in Glendale), the hook is the supreme customizability of the “create your own stir-fry” option. more

May 24, 2016 1:09 PM Short Order

Kilwins, a small, family owned franchise based out of Michigan, opened its third Wisconsin location. more

Jan 6, 2015 8:19 PM Short Order

Glendale’s BayshoreTown Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with itsannual Holidazzletree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjo.. more

Nov 21, 2014 9:02 PM Around MKE

To celebrate American Cheese month, Sprecher Breweryin Glendale will host a Wisconsin grilled cheese and beer dinner on October 23rd. Seven gourmet cheese sandwiches will be paired with seven Sprecher beersfor the buffet-style dinner. The sandwi.. more

Oct 10, 2014 2:21 PM Around MKE

It’s been a long wait for HÅm Wood Fired Grill to finally open. Housed in the former Coa, at the Bayshore Town Center, HÅm is owned by the SURG Restaurant Group more

Sep 23, 2014 12:08 AM Dining Preview

Can’t we all just get along? In Milwaukee, we can! We’ve made great strides in how our Straight and LGBT communities treat, support and watch out for one another more

Sep 17, 2014 1:33 AM Hear Me Out

Memories Dinner Theatre will be looking to cast for its new season at the beginning of September. The Port Washington dinner theatre will be holding auditions for its coming season on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6:30 pm until 9pm. Callbacks, if ne.. more

Aug 23, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Barbeque continues to gain popularity in this area and not just through chain restaurants. Now the Bayshore Town Center has a BBQ place to claim as its own. Big Daddy’s Brew & Que occupies the former Ovation restaurant in more

Mar 13, 2013 4:33 PM Dining Preview

Tears fill his eyes as he recalls the horrific events of this year. In May, Terry Cullen, a recognized reptilian conservationist, was branded with 12 counts of animal mistreatment, two counts of sexual assault and one count of false impriso... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

I'm not a big fan of Stephen Sondheim. Though the man was responsible for Sweeny Todd (one of my favorites) delved into some refreshingly dark areas for commercial theatre, traditional musicals always feel a bit old and outdated to me. Thankfull.. more

Jul 25, 2010 11:47 PM Theater

On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e , the former slam poet’s fire-and-brimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“Shining Stars” was the appropriate title of the Wisconsin Philharmonic's May 2 concert. In addition to the orchestra's usual instrumentalists there appeared the winners of its youth concerto competition as well as a smattering of youth orc... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

A lot of small towns dried up and blew away afterall the merchants left town for shopping BlackboardJungle ,Taking Liberties more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

The second studio album from this nationally renowned Milwaukee quintet plays fiercely on Midwest Blues All-Stars CD release party, Delafield Brewhaus, May 16. ,CD Reviews more

May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

ThenewIPic complex at Bayshore Town Center offers something for everyone. Thecore of the What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

