Beans &Amp; Barley
The Eat Local Resource Fair Expands
In its early years, the Eat Local Resource Fair at Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center stressed the environmental, economic and health benefits of eating locally sourced foods, a message that fell on receptive ears. Now in its sixth year, the... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Beans & Barley's Long-Term Success
In 1973, Beans & Barley (1901 E. North Ave.) began as a tiny health food store with a few barrels of bulk produce. Today it employs a staff of 100, can serve 80 customers in its café and houses a deli, store and gift shop. It has survived..... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
MATC's Open Call for Aspiring Kitchen Entrepreneurs
Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview