RSS

Beatles

bookpreview_chuckklosterman_bykrisdrake.jpg.jpe

The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more

May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Books

localmusic_allencote.jpg.jpe

With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Local Music

petsounds.jpg.jpe

Noless than Paul McCartney pronounced “God Only Knows” as a “perfect song.”Apparently, John Lennon nodded his ascent. “God Only Knows” appeared on TheBeach Boys’ album Pet Sounds (1966) and would inspire The Beatles.. more

Oct 12, 2016 4:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

localmusic_stereofrontier.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Local Music

albumreview_theparrots.jpg.jpe

On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Album Reviews

ninasimone.jpg.jpe

Thetitle of the award-winning film What Happened, Miss Simone? comes from aquestion famously asked by Maya Angelou. The author was puzzled over the decline(and at times disappearance) of an African-American performer who emb.. more

Sep 12, 2016 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

happiless.jpg.jpe

Although Allen Keller and Mike Benign bill Happiless as their debut album, both have long (but separate) résumés dating from such ’80s Milwaukee bands as Women’s Liberace and Blue In The Face. The melodic ambitions of ’60s pop rock undersco... more

Aug 9, 2016 3:27 PM Album Reviews

thekinks.jpg.jpe

The Kinks were at one of their periodic commercial peaks when they released Everybody’s in Show-Biz in 1972. By that time band leader-songwriter Ray Davies was nuts about concept albums and what story line was closer to his experience at th... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:43 PM Album Reviews

homemoviesaddictioninc.jpg.jpe

A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM Home Movies

theknack.jpg.jpe

Richard Lester directed The Beatles’ madcap movies, A Hard Day’s Night and Help, and went on to make several British comedies in the 1960s. They were shot through with the mordant surrealism he picked up while working with Peter Sellers in ... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:30 PM Home Movies

bookreviewthisbirdhasflown.jpg.jpe

In This Bird Has Flown: The Enduring Beauty of Rubber Soul Fifty Years On, New York musician-writer John Kruth recounts the heady excitement of the time during the making of The Beatles milestone album, Rubber Soul (1965). The book is writt... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:04 PM Books

punchline_logo_2-01.jpg.jpe

There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more

Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Comedy

musicgateway_thecavewives.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Music Feature

Aug 28, 2014 7:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

jeffbridges.jpg.jpe

Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more

Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Music Feature

Everyone knows of The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, but less attention has been paid to Epstein’s partner, Joe Flannery. Flannery hopes to redress that in his autobiography. The danger of growing up gay with artistic inclinations in roug... more

Nov 25, 2013 5:22 PM Books

sirpaul.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more

Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Concert Reviews

By now you’d think the novelty of Beatallica—a band that blurs The Beatles’ power pop with Metallica’s grizzled metal—would have worn off. But three albums in, the Milwaukee-rooted group has made its darkest and most more

Jun 8, 2013 4:22 PM Album Reviews

paulmccartney.jpg.jpe

It took him 12 years, but Paul McCartney will finally get around to checking out Milwaukee's new ballpark this summer. Twenty years after he played County Stadium in 1993, the former Beatle will headline the Brewers' home park on Tuesday, July 16 .. more

Apr 15, 2013 3:10 PM On Music

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more

Dec 28, 2012 4:23 PM Off the Cuff

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES