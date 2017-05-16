Beatles
Chuck Klosterman Weighs in on Everything
The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more
May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Books
Allen Coté Reimagines The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’
With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
Pet Sounds The Movie
Noless than Paul McCartney pronounced “God Only Knows” as a “perfect song.”Apparently, John Lennon nodded his ascent. “God Only Knows” appeared on TheBeach Boys’ album Pet Sounds (1966) and would inspire The Beatles.. more
Oct 12, 2016 4:40 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Stereo Frontier Fine Tune Their Jams on ‘From Here On Out’
The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Parrots Los Niños Sin Miedo (PIAS America)
On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Thetitle of the award-winning film What Happened, Miss Simone? comes from aquestion famously asked by Maya Angelou. The author was puzzled over the decline(and at times disappearance) of an African-American performer who emb.. more
Sep 12, 2016 2:39 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Allen Keller and Mike Benign: Happiless
Although Allen Keller and Mike Benign bill Happiless as their debut album, both have long (but separate) résumés dating from such ’80s Milwaukee bands as Women’s Liberace and Blue In The Face. The melodic ambitions of ’60s pop rock undersco... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Kinks: Everybody’s in Show-Biz Legacy Edition (RCA/Legacy)
The Kinks were at one of their periodic commercial peaks when they released Everybody’s in Show-Biz in 1972. By that time band leader-songwriter Ray Davies was nuts about concept albums and what story line was closer to his experience at th... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Addiction Incorporated, The Odd Couple: Season One and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
How I Won the War, The Bed Sitting Room & The Knack... and How to Get It: Home Movies/Out on Digital
Richard Lester directed The Beatles’ madcap movies, A Hard Day’s Night and Help, and went on to make several British comedies in the 1960s. They were shot through with the mordant surrealism he picked up while working with Peter Sellers in ... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Remembering the Influence of ‘Rubber Soul’
In This Bird Has Flown: The Enduring Beauty of Rubber Soul Fifty Years On, New York musician-writer John Kruth recounts the heady excitement of the time during the making of The Beatles milestone album, Rubber Soul (1965). The book is writt... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:04 PM David Luhrssen Books
Kyle Dunnigan brings his absurdist comedy style to Milwaukee.
There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
The Cavewives Embrace Classic-Rock Tradition in an Indie World
The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Beatles Invade Milwaukee
Aug 28, 2014 7:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jeff Bridges on His Lifelong Passion for Music
Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more
Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Reading About Music
Everyone knows of The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, but less attention has been paid to Epstein’s partner, Joe Flannery. Flannery hopes to redress that in his autobiography. The danger of growing up gay with artistic inclinations in roug... more
Nov 25, 2013 5:22 PM David Luhrssen Books
Paul McCartney @ Miller Park
If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more
Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Beatallica
By now you’d think the novelty of Beatallica—a band that blurs The Beatles’ power pop with Metallica’s grizzled metal—would have worn off. But three albums in, the Milwaukee-rooted group has made its darkest and most more
Jun 8, 2013 4:22 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
It's Official: Paul McCartney to Play Miller Park July 16
It took him 12 years, but Paul McCartney will finally get around to checking out Milwaukee's new ballpark this summer. Twenty years after he played County Stadium in 1993, the former Beatle will headline the Brewers' home park on Tuesday, July 16 .. more
Apr 15, 2013 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rob Lewis Makes The Scene
Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more
Dec 28, 2012 4:23 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff