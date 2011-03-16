Becky Shaw
Boulevard Theatre's Intimate 'Becky Shaw'
The Boulevard Theatre explores love, sex and family in modern society with its intimate production of the Gina Gionfriddo play Becky Shaw. David Flores directs a well-tuned cast featuring particularly sharp performances by Anne Miller and J... more
Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Driven By Character: The Sex Lives of Intellectuals
The performance space of The Boulevard Theatre is black with vertical lines of various colors for contrast. The vertical lines aren’t really necessary. Neither are the placards with various words on the wall near the ceiling. The Boulevard is st.. more
Feb 20, 2011 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For A Nice Guy and A Few Young Asian Actors--
One of the two or three most intimate theatre spaces in town, the Boulevard Theatre is an interesting opportunity for untested talent. Those who may have only a bit of experience onstage can potentially experience greater physical challenges than.. more
Dec 15, 2010 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mother’s Day Laugh-A-Thon
Though she’s far more profane a performer than you’d expect to see on a bill tied to a Hallmark Holiday, popular Chicago comedian and “Def Comedy Jam” vet Adele Givens headlines an evening of stand-up comedy at the Riverside Theate more
May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Leonard Cohen
Given the intimacy of Cohen's songs, and the worn warmth of his voice, there's something slightly off-putting about picturing him performing in a 20,000-seat arena. Maybe that's why it's so charmingly reassuring when, announcing a set break... more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews