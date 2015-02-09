RSS

Beer City Tattoo Convention

onmusic_eauxclaires.jpg.jpe

eauxclaires.com

Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM On Music

ihatehollywood_oscarpredictions.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Matt Lankes. An IFC Films Release.

When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more

Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

curtains_theshapeofthings.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

I love Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things. It was one of the first shows I’d ever seen for review. (That was just over a decade ago. It was a Renaissance Theaterworks staging.) That production was in Next Act’s old space. Subsequently I’ve seen it .. more

Feb 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11221.jpe

The crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual today as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11213.jpe

For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11204.jpe

For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES