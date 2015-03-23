RSS

Beethoven

myplate.jpg.jpe

Earth Talk

Dear EarthTalk: What is the National Food Policy that environmentalists and foodies areasking President Obama to enact by executive order and how would it affectAmerican diets?-Justin Brockway, Los Angeles, CAA November 2014 op-ed piecein The.. more

Mar 23, 2015 8:20 PM News Features 1 Comments

r-scott-walker-large570.jpg.jpe

Mar 25, 2014 7:18 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

ae.jpg.jpe

Praising the great symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven seems as redundant as extolling the significance of the Lincoln Memorial. Whereas the mighty edifice remains forever marooned in stationary glory, Beethoven’s wondrous third, seventh and... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:19 AM A&E Feature

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more

Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM Classical Music

If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM Classical Music

cuff.jpg.jpe

Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more

Jul 28, 2013 10:33 PM Off the Cuff

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

The “Edo factor” was in full gear at the All-Beethoven Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening. With music director Edo de Waart as conductor, the MSO is a disciplined, efficient entity. There were no guest artists in ... more

Feb 5, 2013 10:41 PM Classical Music

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more

Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM Classical Music

bookrev_magnus.jpg.jpe

When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic, follows more

Jan 10, 2013 11:10 AM Books

For its latest concert, the Racine Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Beethoven program. Artistic Director Pasquale Laurino welcomes violinist Sharan Leventhal for a performance of the brilliant Violin Concerto... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:02 PM Classical Music

Hans Richter, who conducted the premiere of Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3 (1883), suggested to the great composer that he consider the subtitle of “Eroica” for the work. Never eager to draw comparisons with his predecessor, Beethoven, B more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage15450.jpe

Classical music falls silent in concert halls during the summer, yet CD releases by classical labels continue year-round, giving aficionados sonically rich performances not meant for the tinny speakers of smartphones... more

Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage11404.jpe

Mention the names Mozart, Beethoven, Bach or Brahms to even non-classical music fans and they will almost assuredly ring a bell. But say K%uFFFDchel, Hoboken, Longo or Deutsch and you’ll get a blank stare. Even classical listeners might hav... more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

In a Wes Anderson movie, families never run smoothly but at least they run. In the animated comedy Fantastic Mr.Fox (out on DVD and Blu-ray), they are running for their lives—a family of foxes menaced by a trio of evil human farmers. Of course, .. more

Mar 27, 2010 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5050.jpe

This week National Public Radio's fantastic "On The Media" program broke from its usual format and dedicated its entire hour to the music industry. The whole program is worth a listen if you're the type of person who podcasts NPR shows, and it off.. more

Mar 15, 2010 8:12 PM On Music

blogimage10116.jpe

When listening to classical music, acoustics and where you sit in the hall are almost as important as the performance itself. At the Sunday afternoon Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert I was seated in row J on the main floor, about eight ... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of Western art music, should have a sense of The Marriage of Figaro ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As part of a program billed as “Breaking Through to Joy,” the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, with four vocal soloists, will perform Beethoven's Ninth, one of the composers most beloved,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3593.jpe

   Fate was kind to us in that a singular genius such as Ludwig Van Beethoven (1 Eroica ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES