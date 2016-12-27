Behavioral Health Division
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Tension Rises at Mental Health Board Budget Meeting
The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more
May 31, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
What is the County Behavioral Health Division Trying to Hide?
It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Abele’s BHD Is Stonewalling on Mental Health Audit Plus Updated Info on Thursday’s Meeting
Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mental Health Professionals Given a Gag Order
In his campaign literature, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touts his backing of the Mental Health Board, an appointed board of health professionals that has oversight over the county’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD). In fact, you ... more
Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Caring for Milwaukee County’s Most Vulnerable Patients
They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more
Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
County Mental Health Hospital Nurses Ask Abele for New Hires
Nurses who work at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Department (BHD) say deficient staffing levels are causing safety problems for workers and patients more
May 28, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Milwaukee County Budget and You
When Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele presented his 2013 budget, it reminded many of those presented by former County Executive Scott Walker. Both men offered budgets that didn’t include a tax increase, privatized more
Nov 7, 2012 3:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mars Haunted House 2010
Mars Haunted House has been upgraded for 2010. It's located on the 2nd story of a haunted old commercial building on Historic Mitchell Street (734 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwauke,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee County BHD: House of Horrors
Jun 23, 2010 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Czech Mates
The next Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert program contains two rather substantial work Ode for Orchestra ,Classical Music/Dance more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music