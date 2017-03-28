RSS

Bel Air Cantina

Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more

Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Eat/Drink

Finks (1875 N. Humboldt Ave.) is a weird and fun bar, a really unique space in Milwaukee featuring excellent cocktails, eight taps and lots of board games and videogames to keep you occupied. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:44 PM Eat/Drink

There have been a lot of developments in the Milwaukee diningand drinking scene lately, from another announced Bel Air, to a new life for theold Heaven City in Mukwonago. Here's the latest. Tornado Brewing has MovedTornado Brewing hasmade a.. more

Jul 24, 2015 3:23 PM Brew City Booze 4 Comments

Bel Air Cantina unveiled a new menu on Monday with an expanded brunch selection to premiere this Saturday and Sunday at the restaurant’s three locations. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:03 PM Dining Out

When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more

Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

Legislators and the state Department of Children and Families may have gotten positive headlines when creating a law that allows the state to permanently revoke child care provider licenses based on a wide range of offenses.But 2009 Wiscons... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

