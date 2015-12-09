Bel Canto
Bel Canto's 'Christmas in the Basilica' Coming Soon
Looking for an occasion to fully embrace the holiday spirit?On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Bel Canto Chorus will host their annual 'Christmas in the Basilica' event at St. Josaphat Basilica (2333 S 6th St.). The show features sophisticated renditions of .. more
Dec 9, 2015 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Modern American Choral Masters
May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Bel Canto Sings Brahms’ ‘German Requiem’
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more
May 14, 2013 11:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Bel Canto Delivers Dvorak's 'Stabat Mater'
Next up for the Bel Canto Chorus is Dvorak's classic Stabat Mater, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughte more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Bel Canto, Chamber Orchestra United in Concert
It has been 10 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the thwarted attempt on another Washington landmark. Horrific images from that day have been indelibly imprinted on our nation's identity. All around the ... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
