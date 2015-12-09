RSS

Bel Canto

Looking for an occasion to fully embrace the holiday spirit?On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Bel Canto Chorus will host their annual 'Christmas in the Basilica' event at St. Josaphat Basilica (2333 S 6th St.). The show features sophisticated renditions of .. more

Dec 9, 2015 6:00 PM Sponsored Content

nativechorus1.jpg.jpe

May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Sponsored Content

classicalpreview_belcanto.jpg.jpe

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more

May 14, 2013 11:53 PM Classical Music

blogimage18688.jpe

Next up for the Bel Canto Chorus is Dvorak's classic Stabat Mater, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughte more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

It has been 10 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the thwarted attempt on another Washington landmark. Horrific images from that day have been indelibly imprinted on our nation's identity. All around the ... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage12300.jpe

This weekend local noise fiend Peter J. Woods brings his fifth annual Milwaukee Noise Festival back to the Borg Ward with a three-day lineup featuring some of the most harsh, abrasive, edgy and just plain weird acts that he can round up more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11623.jpe

After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES