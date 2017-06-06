Ben Johnston
Challenging Guest Artists Featured at Present Music Season Finale
Present Music returned to the Wherehouse for its season closer Friday evening with two performances, one at 6 p.m. (which I attended), the second at 9. The concert was curated by guest music direct,Classical Music and Dance more
Jun 6, 2017 3:35 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Subtle, Contemporary, Intimate
On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more
Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Wisconsin's World-Class Microtonal Composer
Composer Ben Johnston is an orchestral music guru, heralded as "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" and also “one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer.” He has taught across the world and written more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff