Ben Lockwood
Florentine’s Four Fabulous Females to perform at Colectivo, Bay View and Lakefront
For the curtain call of their summer season, the Florentine Opera Company has decided to don their best evening gowns and show off their feminine side with “4 Divas” at Colectivo in Bay View (Wednesday, Aug. 13) and Colectivo Lakefront C... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:45 PM Ben Lockwood Classical Music
Touching Lives ‘On Golden Pond’
Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more
Jun 10, 2014 11:10 PM Ben Lockwood Theater
Children’s Outing Association
The Children’s Outing Association’s Executive Director Tom Schneider sat down with the Shepherd Express to talk about his role in helping transform one of Milwaukee’s most distressed communities, known as the Amani neighborhood. Gang violen... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:35 PM Ben Lockwood Off the Cuff
Hannah Rosenthal on Milwaukee’s Vibrant Jewish Community and the Gaza/Israel Conflict
Hannah Rosenthal, a self-described “activist Jew,” is both president/CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and commissioner on the United States Commission on more
Sep 11, 2014 12:26 PM Ben Lockwood Off the Cuff
Off The Wall pleases with the dark, deviant ‘Rope’
Defined by its sordid sensuality and macabre hedonism, Off the Wall Theatre’s intimate rendition of Rope, by Patrick Hamilton, tells the story of two gay college students who decide to commit motiveless and passionless murder, just to see i... more
Jul 24, 2014 4:02 PM Ben Lockwood Theater
Sunset dazzles with Gypsy
Sunset Playhouse’s production of Gypsy is chock full of all the flashy, gaudy and bombastic pageantry one would expect from the celebrated musical by Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents, while staying true to the original inten... more
Jul 23, 2014 4:47 PM Ben Lockwood Theater
