Benny Goodman

Ahallmark of Woody Allen films is the director’s use of Dixieland and othervintage music, even when the setting is in the present day. For his latest, CaféSociety , the music fits the time and place. Set in 1930s Hollywood, the moviefea.. more

Jul 21, 2016 3:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

It’s a love story, a light-hearted history of jazz and a historical oddity. Syncopation (1942) traces the music’s origin from Africa through slavery and New Orleans up the river to Chicago. more

Mar 13, 2015 3:20 PM Home Movies

For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Bass players rarely become renowned soloists. Edgar Meyer is the exception, performing his own compositions as well as the small body of music by other composers for the instrument. Meyer’s longstanding appeal goes beyond out-of-the-ordinar... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

