Benny Goodman
Music from Café Society
Ahallmark of Woody Allen films is the director’s use of Dixieland and othervintage music, even when the setting is in the present day. For his latest, CaféSociety , the music fits the time and place. Set in 1930s Hollywood, the moviefea.. more
Jul 21, 2016 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Syncopation
It’s a love story, a light-hearted history of jazz and a historical oddity. Syncopation (1942) traces the music’s origin from Africa through slavery and New Orleans up the river to Chicago. more
Mar 13, 2015 3:20 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
MSO Delivers High, International Standard
For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Showcases Artistry of Bassist Edgar Meyer
Bass players rarely become renowned soloists. Edgar Meyer is the exception, performing his own compositions as well as the small body of music by other composers for the instrument. Meyer’s longstanding appeal goes beyond out-of-the-ordinar... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music