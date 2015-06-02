Bertrand Bonello
Saint Laurent
Steadily paced at two and a half hours, Saint Laurent represents an immersion into the life of fashion designer Yves Saint Lauren and his epoch, especially 1967 through 1976. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:13 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Pleasure and Pain
<p> The prostitutes in <em>House of Pleasures</em> are working on the high end of their profession in Belle Époque Paris. The house is a marbled mansion and the clientele is well shod and wealthy. And yet the series of vignettes framed by intimat.. more
May 12, 2012 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
La Merenda’s International Flavor
The place has a modest exterior, along with a fewoutdoor tables when the weather is warmer. You enter into the bar area; on busynights, this area is filled with patrons waiting for a table. The main diningroom features oak tables with an as... more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview