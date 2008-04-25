Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST SERBIAN RESTAURANT
Three Brothers 2414 S. Saint Clair St. 481-7530 Three Brothers I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST RESTAURANT IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHWERE
Fox & Hounds 1298 Friess Lake Road, Hubertus (262) 628-1111 I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT
Casablanca 728 E. Brady St. 271-6000 Casablanca has become a brig I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST CUBAN RESTAURANT
Cubanitas 728 N. Milwaukee St. 225-1760 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
FRENCH RESTAURANT
Coquette Cafe 316 N. Milwaukee St. 291-2655 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST CHINESE RESTAURANT
No. 1 Chinese Multiple Locations The Downtow Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST COFFEEHOUSE
Alterra atthe Lake 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 223-4551 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments
BEST INDIAN/PAKISTANI RESTAURANT
Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 276-2250 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST DOUGHNUTS
Krispy Kreme Multiple Locations I’ve seen many a Midwesterner turn u Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST GOURMET GROCERY
Whole Foods Market 2305 N. Prospect Ave. 223-1500 Eureka! ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST CHEESE SELECTION
Whole Foods Market 2305 N. Prospect Ave. 223-1500 Not just any ci Eureka! ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST GREEK/MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Oakland Gyros Multiple locations An East Sid Eureka! ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
Good Life 1935 N. Water St. 271-5375 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments
BEST FROZEN CUSTARD STAND
Leon’s Frozen Custard 3131 S. 27th St. 383-1784 Really, you Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments
BEST FISH FRY
American Serb Hall 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. 545-6030 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST CHICKEN WINGS
Points East Pub 1501 N. Jackson St. 277-0122 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST FISH MARKET
Empire Fish 11200 Watertown Plank Road 259-1330 In the dead of wi Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST DELICATESSEN
Benji’s Deli 4156 N. Oakland Ave. 332-7777 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST SPECIALTY BREAD
Breadsmith Multiple locations In a society w City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
BEST SOUPS
Soup Bros. 209 W. Florida St. 270-1040 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008