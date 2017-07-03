RSS

Best Place At The Historic Pabst

pawmyso.jpg.jpe

Memories Dinner Theater cooks up A Crock of Schnitzel, Boozy Bard sticks it to Julius Caesar, and we wish “Bon Voyage!" to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra as it departs for Argentina and Uruguay—but not before the MYSO performs tw... more

Jul 3, 2017 11:01 AM Performing Arts Weekly

joshbryan_a.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more

Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM Winter Arts Guide

beers.jpg.jpe

Begun in May by Paul Hepp, Fun Beer Tours Milwaukee offers a handful of disparate options for beer enthusiasts. more

Jun 21, 2016 2:50 PM Eat/Drink

jealousrevolver.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Theater

jealousrevolver.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

I’ve never turned down a date with a successful man, but Jack Frost simply isn’t my type. He can drift in and out of my life, but I’m giving that frosty S.O.B. the cold shoulder! Instead, I’m going to curl up with my more

Nov 18, 2014 10:17 PM Hear Me Out

big_giant.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more

Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES