The Best Place Tavern
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s Satisfying Tumble Through Life’s Struggles
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee stages a dreamy dance about mistakes and struggles with aLL wRoNG. more
May 2, 2017 1:48 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dorian Gray Auditions
Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more
Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Winter’s Tale in Summer
Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale is a bit of a mess. Three acts of intense drama open for two acts of comedy with a happy ending. It’s as though a couple of different plays half-finished plays got sutured together by some producer who had not.. more
Jul 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Raw Tempest In July
They’re referring to it as a “wacky beach romp.” Next month, Boozy Bard presents a Shakespeare Raw staging of The Tempest. The Shakespeare Raw approach focusses on the fun end of Shakespeare without worrying about all the tedious pretension tha.. more
Jun 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Henry VIII Raw
So they’re doing a production of Henry VIII without rehearsing it. What’s the worst that could happen? Sure it’s got more stage directions than any other play by Shakespeare, but it only caused the Globe Theatre to burn down once . (Really.. more
May 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hamlet: Raw, Uncooked
Hamlet has been staged countless times over the course of the past 400 years or so since it was written. People have agonized over every possible angle of every possible line. The tragedy contains one of the single most beautiful soliloquies.. more
Mar 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boozy Bard Macbeth
Early next month Shakespeare Raw presents the first of two October opportunities to hang out with one of the most legendary tragic figures in the history of drama as it stages Macbeth. UWM Theatre will be staging it’s near future vision of t.. more
Sep 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Boozy Pound of Flesh
Midway through next month Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: Merchant of Venice at the Best Place Tavern. The idea is simple: a group of actors familiarize themselves with a play--in this case, Merchant of Venice --a moneylending drama w.. more
Aug 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Titus Andronicus' as Lighthearted Comedy
Titus Andronicus is thought to have been Shakespeare’s first tragedy. It is one of his least-respected plays. Back then bloody revenge drama was popular. So it’s possible this was Shakespeare’s attempt to sell tickets without regard to artistic me.. more
May 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s Only $5 If You’re Wearing a Crown
My kingdom for a horse. (Or maybe just a decent IPA.) Boozy Bard Productions returns to the stage early next month as it presents Shakespeare’s tale of the ambitious Richard III. The drama features a group of people performing who have not rehears.. more
Apr 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Et Tu, Pabst?
One of two local alcohol-infused Shakespeare companies to have recently debuted in Milwaukee, Boozy Bard continues a drunken exploration of the most acclaimed works of drama with a production of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar. This one works on mult.. more
Feb 25, 2015 6:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Much Ado About Nothing With Boozy Bard
Boozy Bard Productions opens the new year with a fun and informal staging of Shakespeare’s romance Much Ado About Nothing at the Best Place Tavern in the Historic Pabst Brewery. Beatrice, Benedict and beer? You bet.All the actors read the script,.. more
Jan 2, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare Raw with Boozy Bard at the Best Place in 2015
Some time ago, a certain (no longer active) Milwaukee theater critic showed a certain amount of snobbery when he suggested that only those who are classically trained Shakespearian actors should perform the works of Shakespeare. Ignoring how poorl.. more
Nov 27, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tim and Eric
Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim aren’t cartoons, but they are the stars on the Cartoon Network, filling late-night airtime with “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” a surreal sketch comedy show. With the poorly lit sets and sad more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dr. John and The Lower 911 Band w/ John Fohl
Even after boogie-woogie pianist/voodoo-R&B musician Dr. John hypnotized his own cult following in the late ’60s, he never gave up his side career as a session player for the stars. He continued recording with the likes of B.B. King, Ringo more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Birdie’s Café Is a West Side Delight
Birdie’s Café looks like a place you might stumble across on a walk through a European city. Outside, the restaurant, tucked into a quiet side street near Washington Park, resembles a rambling, half-timbered Tudor. Indoors, the café op more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Ethiopian Cottage
Africa is a large continent with many nations, so talking about African food is similar to speaking of European food (do you mean fish and chips or pasta?). Ethiopian Cottage is a fine representative of the food of East Africa, where injera... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Democratic Candidates for Lieutenant Governor
On Sept. 14, voters in the Democratic primary will select the running mate for the party’s nominee for governor, presumed to be Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. The selection of the lieutenant governor will shape the strength and focus of the t... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Longtime Legislator Peggy Krusick Challenged in Democratic Primary
Is this a bad year for incumbents—especially Democratic incumbents?Voters on the southwest side of Milwaukee and Greenfield will decide that question on Sept. 14, when 27-year incumbent Rep. Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Scott Dettman. Krusi... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features