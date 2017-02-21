RSS

Best Place

Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Theater

Cabaret Milwaukee continues its “Apothecary” saga with Curse of the Apothecary at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery; The Fruition of a Delusion, an original performance piece by Cooperative Performance, shows at Marquette Universi... more

Feb 7, 2017 4:45 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Local First Milwaukee will be holding their Grow Local BizExpo on March 1 from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at Best Place at Historic PabstBrewery.Join over 100 business owners for a day of education, networking,and fun. Sponsored by Alliance T.. more

Feb 23, 2016 5:26 PM Around MKE

Horror-O-Rama is returning May 8 to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery for its third annual celebration of all things horror! The event is produced by Rockabilly Girl Productions.This year features some great new additions, along with what .. more

Apr 28, 2015 8:30 PM Sponsored Content

Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more

Jan 28, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

Old time radio drama group Cabaret Milwaukee is looking to cast for its upcoming show next month, which runs Feb. 12 - 15. The group is seeking: “2 males, 30-40 (1 1930's gangster and 1 1940's smooth talker) 1 female, 30-40 (brothel madam)”Thi.. more

Jan 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more

Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Theater

“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more

Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Dining Preview

You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

Growing up in Ghana, Mohammed Alidu lived in a world of rhythm centered on the talking drums of the bizungs, the hereditary percussion masters. With Land of Fire, Alidu follows the path of many recent African musicians into Afro-pop, blendi... more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Milwaukee writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin , is a grab bag of often amusing true stories from the Badger State. Some of them will be familiar more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers gave their fans reason to hope last week by going 4-2 at home, though they'll need to do a lot more to become playoff contenders. Frank was at Miller Park for the last four games, but what struck him most didn't happen... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

