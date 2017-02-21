Best Place
Cabaret Milwaukee Settles Unfinished Business with 'Curse of the Apothecary'
Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.9
Cabaret Milwaukee continues its “Apothecary” saga with Curse of the Apothecary at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery; The Fruition of a Delusion, an original performance piece by Cooperative Performance, shows at Marquette Universi... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Grow Local Business Expo Comes to Historic Pabst Brewery
Local First Milwaukee will be holding their Grow Local BizExpo on March 1 from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m at Best Place at Historic PabstBrewery.Join over 100 business owners for a day of education, networking,and fun. Sponsored by Alliance T.. more
Feb 23, 2016 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Horror-O-Rama is Back for Year Three!
Horror-O-Rama is returning May 8 to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery for its third annual celebration of all things horror! The event is produced by Rockabilly Girl Productions.This year features some great new additions, along with what .. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Cabaret Milwaukee's Jealous Revolver in February
Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more
Jan 28, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Cabaret Milwaukee’s Next Show
Old time radio drama group Cabaret Milwaukee is looking to cast for its upcoming show next month, which runs Feb. 12 - 15. The group is seeking: “2 males, 30-40 (1 1930's gangster and 1 1940's smooth talker) 1 female, 30-40 (brothel madam)”Thi.. more
Jan 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage
In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more
Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
Blue Ribbon Beer Run Revs Up for First Show
“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more
Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Tea Krulos Dining Preview
A View From the Brewery
You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Mohammed Alidu
Growing up in Ghana, Mohammed Alidu lived in a world of rhythm centered on the talking drums of the bizungs, the hereditary percussion masters. With Land of Fire, Alidu follows the path of many recent African musicians into Afro-pop, blendi... more
Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Martin Hintz
Milwaukee writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin , is a grab bag of often amusing true stories from the Badger State. Some of them will be familiar more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park w/ Jamie Breiwick and Choir Fight
Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
We Fans Need Work on Our Timing, Too
The Milwaukee Brewers gave their fans reason to hope last week by going 4-2 at home, though they'll need to do a lot more to become playoff contenders. Frank was at Miller Park for the last four games, but what struck him most didn't happen... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports