The Better Life

onmusic_ishdarr.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

We’vebeen anticipating this one. IshDARR turned our heads last year with a handfulof knock-out tracks that showcased the lyrical side of the then-17-year-oldMilwaukee rapper. There was nothing subtle about them: Those early tracksplayed like a.. more

Mar 5, 2015 5:30 PM On Music

ishdarr the better life.widea.jpg.jpe

One of the most impressive debut rap releases of the year is a 93 'Til Infinity -inspired EP from a Milwaukee rapper who wasn't even alive to experience '93 firsthand. IshDARR released his The Better Life EP this spring just as he was graduating h.. more

Aug 25, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

ishdarr milwaukee rap crop.jpg.jpe

Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more

Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Music Feature

blogimage11336.jpe

In a beautifully somber scene along the Irish coast, where choppy gray waves reflect the gray massing clouds, a rusty trawler bobs along under the stark hills bordering the shore. A lonely fisherman mans the wheel and minds the nets, attend... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

