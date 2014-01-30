RSS

Biden

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

As he promised in his State of the Union speech onTuesday night, President Obama is going to take matters into his own hands andwork around a dysfunctional Congress. Plan #1 is to do whatever he can tojumpstart job creation and lift up low-wage.. more

Jan 30, 2014 4:27 PM Daily Dose

130311_ron_johnson_ap.jpg.jpe

So the question is: What do we do in a democracy when our elected officials are both so cowardly and so corrupt they refuse to represent the clear life-or-death interests of 90% of the country more

Apr 24, 2013 5:14 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage3599.jpe

  Cephas & Wiggins are among the most respected contemporary exponents of traditi Richmond Blues ,CD Reviews more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage78.jpe

Joseph Biden Website: Joe Biden Blog: Joe's Blog Videos: Operation:Mindcrime ,Elections more

Jan 28, 2008 12:00 AM Elections

SOCIAL UPDATES