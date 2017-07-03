Big Sean
This Week in Milwaukee: July 6-12, 2017
This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Preview: July 8, 2017
Here are some of the featured performers that are set to play at Summerfest on July 8, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. Future, Big Sean and Migos American Family Insurance Amphith,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 26, 2017 11:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Future, Big Sean and Migos to Headline Summerfest's Amphitheater
This year Future made history when he became the first artist ever to debut albums at number one on the Billboard albums chart in consecutive weeks. This insanely prolific rapper has been on a commercial and critical hot streak for years now, and .. more
Apr 6, 2017 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: May 21-27
Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more
May 19, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Three. Stacks. Eliot Find Shared Ground Between Jazz and Hip-Hop
On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more
Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: May 1-7
Big Sean, Leon Russell, French Horn Rebellion and more! more
Apr 30, 2014 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Coming Soon to Milwaukee: Schoolboy Q, Juicy J and Big Sean
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, I highlighted 2 Chainz and Pusha T's Feb. 8 concert at the Rave as one of my winter concert picks in part on the grounds that it was the only major rap show of the year announced so far. Funny how quickly .. more
Jan 30, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Trey Songz, Last R&B Singer Standing
The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Savannah Disputation
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Greater Milwaukee Auto Show
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show parks at the U.S. Cellular Arena this week through Sunday, offering a glimpse at the latest pre-production models, including the Corvette Stingray, the 2011 Lincoln MKX, the 2011 Fort Mustang V6 more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee