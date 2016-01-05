RSS

The Big Short

film_thebigshort.jpg.jpe

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM Film Reviews

ex-machina.jpg.jpe

Jan 4, 2016 1:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

bigshort.jpg.jpe

Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM Film Clips

What is it about Republicans who say they hate the government and can’t acknowledge that they’ve been helped out by the government?Take GOP Senate candidate Ron Johnson. Johnson is campaigning on his résumé as a “job crea more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES